Britney Spears is reportedly considering patching up her relationship with her dad Jamie Spears as he prepares to undergo surgery.

The 'Toxic' superstar has been estranged from Jamie for some time and previously accused him of abusing his position as her conservator as she fought to be released from the order which gave him control of her life and financial affairs - even calling for him to be jailed.

However, TMZ.com reports Britney's feelings towards her dad have soften recently and she's even considering a reconciliation as he faces an operation on his knees following months of health issues stemming from a nasty infection.

A source told the website Britney "wants to repair the relationship with her dad". They added: "She knows Jamie has been ill ... and doesn't want the regret of waiting too long."

Britney is not believed to be in touch with Jamie but her brother Bryan is said to have filled her in on their dad's condition. Jamie will reportedly have surgery on Friday (25.08.23) in a bid to help clear and infection related to knee replacement surgery he under went more than 15 years ago.

The conservatorship came to an end in November 2021 after 13 years and Jamie later insisted his daughter might not have survived without it. He told the Mail On Sunday newspaper: "It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."

As well as having to face her dad's health issues, the singer has been going through a tough time in recent weeks as her 14-month marriage to husband Sam Asghari broke down.

The couple separated in late July and are now said to be moving forward with divorce proceedings little more than a year after they tied the knot last summer.

Sam cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the estranged couple’s separation and has asked that Britney pay spousal support as well as his attorneys’ fees.