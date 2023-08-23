Meta is releasing a new web version of Threads.

Facebook’s parent company has seen its rival to X – formerly known as Twitter before Elon Musk, 52, bought up the platform last year for $44 billion – enjoy meteoric growth when it launched in July.

But users have been rapidly deserting it partly due to its limited functionality and restriction to an app.

Meta says the web version is part of a drive to deliver new features – but experts warn more needs to be done to rebuild customer interest.

In a post on the platform alongside a picture showing him helping building Threads for the web, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, 39, said it would be “rolling out” in “the next few days”.

He added: “Actual footage of me building Threads.”

When the web version of Threads – branded as a “Twitter killer” – launches, users will be able to post a thread, view their feed and interact with other people’s threads.

Buy other aspects of the mobile app will initially not be available on the web initially.

Users won’t be able to edit their profile or send a thread to the direct messenger feature of its sister platform, Instagram.

Meta says it will add more functionality in the coming weeks as it seeks to make the web and mobile experience of the app the same.

Threads saw its users soars to more than 100 million in the week following its launch – but by the end of July that figure had more than halved.

Elon had accused Mark of creating a “copycat” text-based app and expressed serious concernss over the “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

Last month, Elon controversially renamed Twitter ‘X’, and introduced a temporary cap on how many posts a user could read on the site.

But X has managed to retain a consistent usership from July to August, with users checking into the platform at least five times a day with little variation.

In contrast, Threads’ daily sessions plunged from around 4.7 in July to just 1.8 in mid-August.