'Mortal Kombat 1' gives players the option to have deaths narrated.

Edmond Tran, the managing editor of GamesHub, has been playing the pre-order beta for the brutal fighting game and he couldn't believe how the narrator read the fatalities with the same calming dulcet tones you'd expect from the likes of nature expert Sir David Attenborough.

Alongside a clip, he dubbed the narrator "ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE" on X.

The narration read: "Li Mei punches through the victim's stomach and yanks out their guts. She clenches her fist and a purple spark of energy slithers along an intestine towards her victim. She kicks their head off and the spark explodes their severed head like a bloody firework."

The blood fest of a game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on September 19.

Originally developed by Midway Games in 1992, ‘Mortal Kombat’ spawned a franchise with several action-adventure games, a comic book series, a card game, films, an animated TV series, and a live-action tour.

It has become one of the best-selling fighting game franchises worldwide and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.