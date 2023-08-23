'BLACKPINK The Palace' will have regular content updates throughout the year.

The Roblox metaverse immersive experience is the digital place to be as a superfan of the K-Pop girl group.

A description reads: “Inside the palace, fans can meet, socialise, and enjoy content from the band, visit various spaces designed around BLACKPINK’s iconic music video scenes, and enjoy some of the artists’ favourite things – from digital fashion to signature choreography."

YG PLUS’ head of IPX division, Hyojung Lee, said “We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to a beautiful virtual palace where they can party, connect, and experience everything BLACKPINK beyond the constraints of time and space."

BLACKPINK - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - commented: “Fans will be surprised to see and have an opportunity to take selfies with avatars of all four members of BLACKPINK."

The 'Sour Candy' hitmakers are no strangers to the gaming world, having debuted music on the battle royale shooter 'PUG MOBILE' and have their own mobile video game 'BLACKPINK The Game'.