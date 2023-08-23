Beats Studio Buds+ will soon come in two new metallic colours – a ‘Barbie’-style cosmic pink and cosmic silver.

Both are launching at select stores in September, after the updated buds ear phones debuted in May with enhancements to their active noise cancellation, transparency mode and battery life.

Priced at £179.99 the buds originally shipped in ivory and black as well as a transparent version.

A press release for the launch of the new colours said it had teamed up with US businesswoman Emma Chamberlain showing her transforming her entire look around the buds.

It added: “To celebrate the launch, Beats presents ‘The Beauty of Immersive Sound’, a new campaign that fuses technology, beauty and style featuring American internet personality and businesswoman Emma Chamberlain.

“In the futuristic spot, the cosmic Studio Buds + collection is highlighted as Chamberlain transforms from an intergalactic being to her glamorous self, exuding beauty at both stages.”

Beats added that to celebrate “self-expression through colour”, it and leading nail brand Olive and June have partnered to release dazzling new polish shades and press-on designs inspired by the hardware and sound experience of Beats Studio Buds +.

The nail collection will be available at Oliveandjune.com on 6 September.

All five of the buds’ colors will be available through Apple.com and at Apple stores.

Cosmic silver will also be available at Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The cosmic pink will be exclusive to Apple and Target.

A technology reviewer for CNN said about the upcoming launch: “The new designs add a shiny, futuristic look to the earbuds that traditionally boast matte colours.

“They’re the boldest options in the Studio Buds Plus lineup – well, aside from the optional Nothing-inspired transparent finish.

“I’m partial to the Cosmic Silver finish since it’s a nice breath of fresh air from traditional white or grey earbuds, but the Cosmic Pink is also a bold look and could be perfect for those still on a high from the Barbie-bombarded summer we’ve all experienced.”

The buds will still include its updated drivers with cleaner bass and lower distortion, improved active noise cancellation and upgraded transparency for clearer conversations with others.

Battery life still sits at six hours with active noise cancellation on, and nine hours with it off.

There is also a USB-C port on the bottom for charging and there’s still no wireless charging.

The Dr Dre-founded Beats company is valued at around £212 million after it was bought by Apple in 2014.

Visit beatsbydre.com for more information on the new buds.