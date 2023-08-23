Josh Groban has been forced to take time out from his stint on Broadway after testing positive for COVID-19.

The singer/actor is currently appearing in a revival of hit stage show 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' - which earned him a 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical - but he's now having to miss all his upcoming performances after falling ill with coronavirus.

Josh confirmed the bad news in a post on Instagram, admitting he started feeling sick earlier this week but his illness wasn't confirmed with a positive test until several days later.

He posted a video and captioned it with an explanation, writing: " Well, after avoiding it for a good long stretch, I’m bummed to say this mystery illness is in fact COVID. Tested positive today and will be resting hard to get well and back on stage ASAP."

Josh added in the video: "Last couple of days I was feeling kind of off. Wednesday I was feeling really not great but good enough to do the show. I was testing negative for COVID. Yesterday I felt really not very good and called out and today I tested positive for COVID. So I avoided it for a good long time and it finally caught up to me and I'm super bummed. And I'm sorry to disappoint anyone who was coming to see the show. this week.

Josh went on to tells fans he will be replaced by Nicholas Christopher for the next few shows and insisted they will be impressed with his performance in the role of Sweeney Todd - the fictional barber who murders his customers and has them baked into pies.

The star went on to say: "I want you to know that Nicholas Christopher who is taking on the role of Sweeney Todd this week is absolutely extraordinary in the role and you certainly won't be disappointed. So go and see this magnificent production and I'm going to try to get back on the mend as soon as possible and get over this thing.

"And I'll be back on Fleet Street very, very soon."