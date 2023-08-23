Howie Mandel joked that Sofía Vergara is looking for love on her return to 'American's Got Talent'.

During the 51-year-old actress' first show since her split from husband Joe Manganiello, co-star Howie, 67, quipped that Sofia is in the market for a new man, while giving feedback to ventriloquist and mentalist Brynn Cummings who performed an act in which she set" Heidi Klum up with an eligible bachelor puppet named Lovebird.

According to PEOPLE, Howie said: "I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now."

Host Terry Crews, 55, jumped in to say: "No, we're not doing that here!"

And model Heidi, 50, told Brynn: "Well, thank you that you picked me. I think I did a fantastic job and so did you."

Back in July, Sofia and Joe, 46, announced their split after seven years of marriage.

They said in a statement: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Meanwhile, Sofia's 'Modern Family' co-star Julie Bowen recently insisted Sofia doesn't need a relationship after her breakup.

She told E! News: "Everything she does, she does with grace. And she rises above and she just goes forward.

"She's warm and generous and giving to everybody around her.

"I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be but she sure don't need one."

The 53-year-old star admitted she would love to take her pal out for a night of dancing, even if Sofia might show her up.

She added: "I would like that very much. Oh, but she would be so mad at me because I can't dance. She's such a good dancer.

"She just does this slow hip roll for hours. And that's a lot of what hanging out with her is — it's slow rolling it for a long time."