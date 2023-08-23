Lala Kent thinks it's a "travesty" that Raquel Leviss won't return to 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 28-year-old star recently quit the reality TV series following the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal, and Lala has now admitted to being saddened by the situation.

Lala, 32, told the 'Give Them Lala' podcast: "It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised."

The blonde beauty also suggested that Raquel was "manipulated" during her recent appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast.

Lala said: "Instead, she went and did this [podcast] and she was manipulated yet again."

Raquel recently claimed that the cheating scandal has breathed new life into 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The reality star's months-long affair with Tom sparked a major controversy earlier this year, and Raquel thinks it could've actually saved the long-running TV series.

During an interview on the 'Just B With Bethenny Frankel' podcast, Raquel said: "The show was going to be cancelled after season ten, and if it wasn't for Scandoval, there wouldn’t be another season."

Prior to that, Alex Baskin, the executive producer of 'Vanderpump Rules', described the timing of the cheating scandal as "perfect".

He told Deadline: "The story of 'Vanderpump' is one of survival more than anything.

"We were coming off a really tough ninth season and we had the cast firings before the season and there was a low energy season during the pandemic. To the network’s credit, they gave us another run at it and we had a resurgence anyway."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Raquel took to social media to apologise to Ariana Madix - Tom's ex-girlfriend - after news of the affair emerged.

The reality star wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"