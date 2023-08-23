Amanza Smith "almost died" amid her recent health struggles.

The 'Selling Sunset' star was hospitalised with osteomyelitis, a rare,potentially life-threatening bone infection, back in June, and Amanza has now revealed that she actually came close to losing her life.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she explained: "I thought I had a backache, and I almost died. The doctors and my friend saved my life."

Amanza's infection was located in a spot that made it particularly difficult to operate on.

She shared: "It was close to my aorta and my kidney."

Doctors initially hoped that antibiotics would cure the infection - but that didn't prove to be the case.

She said: "The risk was the antibiotics wouldn't penetrate the bone, and my entire back could collapse."

Amanza returned home in early July but she remains "limited" in her movements.

The TV star explained: "There are so many things I can't do, because I can't lift more than five pounds.

"Sometimes my purse is too heavy. You can't speed up time, but I'm very anxious to be able to do the things that I love to do. I like to decorate. I like to rearrange. I want to be able to hang things, but I'm very limited right now."

Despite this, Amanza is still trying to find some positives in the situation.

The reality star revealed that she's found a new perspective on life since her stint in hospital.

She said: "You know who your friends are when you become a burden.

"It's like a rebirth. I will never take my mobility for granted again. When I can walk and jog again and do Pilates or ballet, I hope I stick to them because I plan on living to be 107."