Priscilla Presley feels "nervous" about the new movie that's based on her life.

The 78-year-old actress - who is the ex-wife of Elvis Presley - has confessed to feeling anxious about the Sofia Coppola-directed movie, 'Priscilla'.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m so nervous because it’s my life. The people who are watching, they’re living it with you, and you hope and pray that they get it. They get your feelings, your hurts, your sensitivity."

Priscilla was actually overcome with emotion when she first watched the movie back in May.

The actress - who was married to Elvis between 1967 and 1973 - said: "When I saw the movie, I tried to separate myself and live it as if I was just a fan or just someone that’s wanting to see the movie.

"At the end, I actually, I was quite emotional. Only being 14. You look back and you go, ‘Why me? Why am I here? Why am I driving in a limo, going through the gates of Graceland with Elvis?’"

Meanwhile, Linda Thompson previously claimed that 'Elvis' - the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie - underplayed the role that she played in his life.

The actress - who dated Elvis after he split from Priscilla - told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Every time Elvis was hospitalised, I’d share his room.

"The film showed his ex-wife, Priscilla, at his bedside. She never even visited him, let alone stayed. Those last years, I saved his life about ten to 12 times."

Linda ultimately chose to end their romance after growing tired of Elvis' unhealthy lifestyle and his infidelities.

The actress also likened caring for him to "looking after a newborn baby".

She said: "I struggled to accept the other women as I was faithful, but I was so addicted to loving him that I lost myself and what I wanted while he was addicted to drugs - they were his true mistress.

"I was exhausted caring for him - it was like looking after a newborn baby."