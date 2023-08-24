Vogue magazine is at the centre of controversy after the only sportswoman in its list of the world’s top 25 “powerhouse” women was transgender cyclist Emily Bridges.

The 21-year-old athlete has campaigned against a British Cycling ban on trans competitors taking part in the female category of the sport, and as a result has been featured in the league table included in the publication’s September issue.

Other women in the rankings include pop singer Raye, 25, BBC breakfast host Naga Munchetty, 48, and 55-year-old Kylie Minogue and Queen Camilla, 76.

Among the critics of the lack of other sportswomen in the fashion Bible’s list were campaigner and former Olympian runner Maya Yamauchi – the 50-year-old British long-distance track and road running athlete who currently holds the third fastest time by a British woman over the marathon, behind former world-record holder, Paula Radcliffe.

She said on social media: “Right now there are numerous fabulous female athletes in Budapest competing at the World Athletics Champs.

“In other sports too, thousands of fabulous female athletes British Vogue could have chosen.”

Fiona McAnena, director of Fair Play for Women, told the Daily Telegraph: “Emily Bridges is not yet a successful international cyclist so it's hard to see why Bridges is there.

“Katarina Johnson-Thompson became the World Champion in the heptathlon– she is a world champion in a really tough event. She should be in there, not Bridges.”

British Cycling’s ruling that bans transgender women from racing in the female category was made in May and has caused uproar among trans activists but a wave of support among gender critical activists.

At the time of the decision, Emily branded the move as “genocide” against trans athletes.

The ‘Vogue 25’ List

Raye – Singer

Patricia Scotland – Commonwealth secretary-general

Kylie Minogue – Singer

Raine Allen-Miller – Director

Naga Munchetty – TV host

Louise Casey – House of Lords member

Sandra Igwe – Maternal health advocate

Carol Vorderman – Former ‘Countdown’ host

Victoria Jenkins – Fashion designer

Jodie Comer – Actress

Sarah Burton – Fashion designer

Eva Langret – Director, Frieze London

Kruti Patel Goyal – Depop CEO

Alice Oseman – Author

Cora Corre – Model

Queen Camilla

Alva Claire – Model

Heather Hallett – Chair, UK Covid-19 Inquiry

Tori Tsui – Activist and writer

Marcia Kilgore – Beauty Pie founder

Penny Mordaunt – MP

Emily Bridges – Cyclist

Indhu Rubasingham – Theatre director

Lila Moss – Model

Emefa Cole – Jewellery designer