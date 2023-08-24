Xbox boss Phil Spencer is confident they can find the solutions to get 'Baldur's Gate 3' on the Xbox.

Larian Studios "ran into some technical difficulties" trying to port the game to Microsoft's console, and the CEO of Microsoft Gaming is assured that they can eventually get the game ready for the Xbox Series X and S.

Spencer told IGN: “We’re going to learn from this experience as well because we don’t love that.

“But I don’t think it’s something that’s a fatal flaw in the system.”

He continued: “It’s a game I want to see on the platform, and we have resources that helped in terms of making sure it’s going to… I think they’ve said it’s going to ship by the end of the year. I think that’s their words in terms of what they’ve said. But we should together come up with clarity to set some expectations for Xbox fans, and I look forward to doing that."

Larian Studios said earlier this year: “We’ve run into some technical issues in developing the Xbox port that have stopped us feeling 100 per cent confident in announcing it until we’re certain we’ve found the right solutions – specifically, we’ve been unable to get splitscreen co-op to work to the same standard on both Xbox Series X/S, which is a requirement for us to ship."

Meanwhile, a recent storage issue caused chaos for the game.

Story databases were ballooning in size as a result of players' rising total of campaign choices, but the developer has since solved the problem.

The cross saves for PlayStation 5 were reactivated for the release of the role-playing game on the console in September.

The developer added: “As it turns out, many of you were doing so much in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ that some of your personal ‘story’ databases (where your choices and actions are stored) got too big.

“We now made the size infinite (or at least as infinite as you have storage space), to account for the sheer amount of things you’re all doing on your journeys.”

Laria Studios added any other issues should be sent to the ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ support team for fixes.

‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ has been a huge hit for the developer, with more than 800,000 players jumping into the game after its mid-week launch.

It is currently the highest-rated release of the year, knocking ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ from its No. 1 spot on Metacritic.

However, the developer landed in trouble when it was found that none of the Brazilian Portuguese translators who worked on more than one million words of the story were credited.

Only the executives of Altagram Group were seen in the list and the developer admitted it was a mistake.

It said in a statement: “This was all Altagram Group. As soon as we were made aware, we took steps with Altagram to remedy this immediately.”