Gemma Chan is the voice of Erys in season two of 'Diablo IV'.

The big reveal was made at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 on Tuesday (22.08.23).

Erys is a vampire hunter and will appear in the instalment titled 'Season of Blood'.

Gemma captioned pictures from the event on Instagram: "Something a little different..

Was a pleasure to announce my new role at Gamescom Cologne last night. Excited to say I am voicing the character of Erys, vampire huntress, in the upcoming Season 2 of Diablo IV. Thank you Rod Fergusson and Geoff Keighley for having me and more fun to come this October."

The 'Eternals' star hailed her character as a “badass warrior companion” who has witnessed “quite a bit of horror in her lifetime.”

The second season of the online action role-playing game will see players obtain vampire powers and battle a vampire lord.

As well as the arrival of the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star's character, there will be five new and returning endgame bosses.

It's scheduled for release on October 17.