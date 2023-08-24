General Shao and Sindel are the latest fighters to join the 'Mortal Kombat 1' roster.

The NetherRealm Studios' title's latest trailer, dubbed 'Rulers of Outworld', brought with it the unveiling of the two new characters

A press release notes: "As supreme ruler of Outworld’s army, General Shao has proven loyalty to his realm through countless victories in battle and possesses a gameplay style that dominates opponents with conquering strength and iron will. Sindel is the empress of Outworld who fights to protect her family and empire with the ability to vanquish enemies with her mystifying hair, piercing scream, and power of levitation."

The preview also saw Motaro and Shujinko, the new Kameo Fighters, pop up, who can "assist during matches with a range of support moves."

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that 'Mortal Kombat 1' gives players the option to have deaths narrated.

Edmond Tran, the managing editor of GamesHub, has been playing the pre-order beta for the brutal fighting game and he couldn't believe how the narrator read the fatalities with the same calming dulcet tones you'd expect from the likes of nature expert Sir David Attenborough.

Alongside a clip, he dubbed the narrator "ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE" on X.

The narration read: "Li Mei punches through the victim's stomach and yanks out their guts. She clenches her fist and a purple spark of energy slithers along an intestine towards her victim. She kicks their head off and the spark explodes their severed head like a bloody firework."

The blood fest of a game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on September 19.

Originally developed by Midway Games in 1992, ‘Mortal Kombat’ spawned a franchise with several action-adventure games, a comic book series, a card game, films, an animated TV series, and a live-action tour.

It has become one of the best-selling fighting game franchises worldwide and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.