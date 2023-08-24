Jesy Nelson is heartbroken after splitting from Zion Foster.

The 32-year-old singer had dated the aspiring musician for nine months but he ended the relationship after a recent romantic trip to the USA.

A source told The Sun: "It’s hard to make sense of it right now because they appeared to be so loved up.”

Zion has unfollowed Jesy on social media and deleted all pictures of them together from his Instagram account.

However, Jesy's Instagram account still features a number of pictures of them together.

Her last post with Zion features the caption: "Down to ride to the very end."

Jesy and Zion had enjoyed some romantic trips together after she revealed she was taking time out to travel.

She told her fans earlier this summer: "For a long time I’ve really wanted to go travelling but never had the time to do it.

“I’ve got some really exciting things coming up with work and my music – but until then I’m gonna take the summer off to travel the world.

“I’m going to be off my social media for a while.”

Jesy has previously dated Chris Hughes, Harry James and Sean Sagar.

She became engaged to Rixton's Jake Roche in 2015 but they called off their romance in 2016.