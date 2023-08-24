A new three-part documentary will "explore one of the world’s most powerful families – the Kardashian-Jenners".

'House of Kardashian' - which features Caitlyn Jenner - is set to explore the world's most famous reality TV family and investigate whether they are role models or "untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale."

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky said: "Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family’s grip on popular culture and influence on society.

"The story behind how these women redefined the word ‘dynasty’, all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves.

"72 Films are experts in taking these cultural juggernauts and exploring them through ambitious and intelligent storytelling, underpinned with strong journalism and lots of juicy revelation - we are thrilled to be working with them, alongside two highly talented female directors."

Clare Cameron, Executive Producer, 72 Films added: "As a film-maker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners – arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood. Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive."

The three-part documentary will premiere on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW this Autumn

According to the press release: "With bold, entertaining story-telling, exclusive, unseen archival footage and first-hand testimony from some of those within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner, 'House of Kardashian' challenges the audience to think about the power and influence the family wields across many facets of society - not just popular culture.

"House of Kardashian reviews what we’ve been shown, and explores society’s divided opinions about one of the most famous, and mighty, matriarchies, the world has ever seen."

'House of Kardashian' is series directed by Katie Hindley and executive produced by Clare Cameron, alongside 72 Films’ Creative Director John Douglas.