Britney Spears has been branded "toxic" by PETA after buying a new dog rather than rescuing one from a shelter.

The animal rights activist organisation has responded after the 41-year-old singer bought new puppy Snow, and insisted she should have "adopted" instead.

A PETA representative told TMZ: "She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives."

The organisation argued that people are influenced by their favourite celebrities, and urged them to set an example.

They added: "When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse.

"With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at a real life."

Britney introduced her social media followers to the new puppy after agreeing to keep four out of five pooches she shared with her soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari.

The pop star and the 29-year-old budding actors are divorcing after just 14 months of marriage.

It was claimed that the 'Gimme More' hitmaker was worried that Sam would try to take their dogs, but TMZ reported that the pair decided their Doberman, Porsha, who he bought for Britney in October 2021 as a protection dog, will be his and she will keep their Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah and two other small dogs.

Britney has seemingly replaced Porsha with a teeny white fluff ball called Snow that looks to be a Maltese.

Captioning a clip of her new canine companion, she wrote on Instagram: “Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it !!!”

She said in the video: “Let me show them how tiny you are.

“Say ‘hi’ Snow!”

Sam cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the estranged couple’s separation and has asked that Spears pay spousal support and his attorneys’ fees.