Alice Cooper has described being transgender as a "fad" as he reflected on gender identity.

The 'School's Out' glam rock star insisted gender identity is "so confusing to a kid" as he insisted discussion around the sensitive issue has "gone now to the point of absurdity".

He told Stereogum: "I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.

"I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, 'Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.' "

"I think that’s so confusing to a kid. It’s even confusing to a teenager. You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, 'Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.' "

The 75-year-old musician questioned who is "making the rules" as he questioned "the whole woke thing".

He added: "I don’t know one person that agrees with the woke thing. I don’t know one person. Everybody I talk to says, 'Isn’t it stupid?'

"And I’m going, well, I respect people. I respect people and who they are, but I’m not going to tell a seven-year-old boy, 'Go put a dress on because maybe you’re a girl,' and he’s going, 'No, I’m not. I’m a boy.'

"So I say let somebody at least become sexually aware of who they are before they start thinking about if they’re a boy or a girl."

Cooper - whose real name is Vincent Furnier - insisted it comes down to "genitals", and that there is a different in language.

He explained: "There’s a difference between 'I am a male who is a female, or I’m a female that’s a male' and wanting to be a female. You were born a male. Okay, so that’s a fact. You have these things here.

"Now, the difference is you want to be a female. Okay, that’s something you can do later on if you want to. But you’re not a male born a female."

