Donald Trump is set to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

The former US President has been accused of trying to overturn his electoral defeat in the state of Georgia in 2020, and Trump has now taken to social media to reveal that he's heading to Atlanta to voluntarily surrender.

Trump, 77, wrote on Truth Social: "I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED AND STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.

"Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread! One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off “get Trump” (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life. This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA! (sic)"

Trump and 18 co-defendants were given a Friday (25.08.23) deadline to voluntarily surrender after they were charged with trying to overturn the election result.

Earlier this month, the billionaire businessman claimed to be the victim of a political "witch hunt".

Trump - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - took to social media to rubbish the allegations and to question the integrity of the legal process.

He wrote on Truth Social: "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, “I will get Trump.” And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt! (sic)"