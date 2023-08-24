Diplo's mom has passed away.

The 44-year-old DJ has taken to social media to announce the passing of his mom, Barbara.

In a post on X - which was formerly known as Twitter - the Grammy-winning star wrote: "my momma just passed away. i would trade a kidney to take away the cosmic gut punch I feel right now . I cried in the airport bathroom I made small puddle and then almost slipped . Now i’m gonna walk into the ocean and look for a shark to fight, might be the only cure for grief . She was my first and purest love . I hope someone will make me feel safe like you always did [heart emoji] (sic)"

Diplo's post also featured a throwback photo from his childhood.

In a follow-up message, Diplo described his mom as a "devout supporter" of his music.

The DJ - whose real name is Thomas Pentz - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "my mom was a devout supporter of my music . she was always on myspace as djmom and a lot of my friends had her in their top 16 cause she always posted positive messages and loved that I was happy making music .. she followed me and every project and I always made her a double xxl shirt of my new album. she was restricted to a chair and oxygen tank the past ten years but I lit up her life everytime I would come home .. even two days ago she posted hearts on my page. i’m glad she got to see me create and grow and be just a little bit successful. she gave me so much confidence even when I was broke and feeling lost. (sic)"