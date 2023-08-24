Dua Lipa wants to make the "most of [her] youth" before she considers having children.

The 28-year-old pop star is open-minded about the prospect of having kids one day - but for now, she's focused on her music career and making the most of her opportunities.

Asked if she's planning to have children, Dua told Vogue France: "Hmm, maybe. But nothing’s planned! The only baby I’m thinking about is my new album."

Dua acknowledges that women have more options and opportunities than ever before.

And the chart-topping star is focused on other things for the time being.

Dua - who previously dated model Anwar Hadid - said: "I think that women have acquired a place in society that was forbidden before. And yet, has the desire to have children disappeared? I think women want to do things at their own pace, and not feel guilty for thinking of themselves.

"For me, when the moment is right, I will know. But, until then, I have other priorities. I want to continue making the most of my youth."

Dua has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but she still hates listening to her own music.

The brunette beauty explained: "I never listen to my own music. When I’m working on an album, it’s on repeat, but as soon as it releases, I never listen to it again - unless it comes on randomly on the radio or in the club…"

Dua also confessed to suffering self-doubts about her music and her appearance, admitting that it can be really "destabilising".

The 'Levitating' hitmaker said: "Of course, I had insecurities. Times when I questioned my appearance. I know how destabilising it can be to feel not good enough."