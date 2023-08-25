Bam Margera has been ordered to wear an alcohol-detecting anklet while in

A Chester County judge set the bail conditions on Thursday (24.08.23), weeks after he was arrested and cited for alleged public intoxication.

One of them requires the former 'Jackass' star to be wearing the SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor) for a minimum of 30 days, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, and If he manages to remain alcohol-free during those days, it will be removed.

Margera will also have to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings regularly and agree to and complete the suggested outpatient treatment.

The 43-year-old star was arrested following a row with a woman outside of the Radnor Hotel in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania in the early hours of the morning on August 9.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said patrolling officers saw Margera "arguing loudly" with someone outside the hotel in the Philadelphia area at 4.15am.

The officers are said to have stopped and made their approach, finding the ex-skateboarder allegedly smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech.

He was then taken into custody and then to a nearby police station, where he was issued two citations.

One was for alleged public intoxication, while the other was for disorderly conduct.

He was later released with no further incident following a call to a friend.

Meanwhile, the Radnor Hotel's general manager Louis Prevhost said Bargera tried to get a room at around 3.15am on Wednesday (09.08.23).

The star was allegedly upset at not being allowed into the hotel - which is inline with its policy regarding no one who isn't already registered being allowed in after 1am.

However, it's said Margera didn't do anything negative, and he didn't even enter the hotel before leaving without incident.

Prevhost noted there is no record of anyone at the hotel calling the police, and he's not sure who ended up contacting the authorities.

Last month, a judge ruled that the star will stand trial on charges of allegedly punching his brother during a row at their home in Chester County.

A judge ruled during a July 27 hearing that in order to remain free on bail, Margera must get a drug and alcohol screening, and he can partake in "no drug or alcohol use".