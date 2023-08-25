Donald Trump posted a picture of his mugshot, in his first tweet since January 2021.

The 77-year-old former US President took to the X platform - previously known as Twitter - just hours after he was booked at Fulton county jail in Georgia on charges of election interference on Thursday (24.08.23), to share his mugshot and a defiant message.

He wrote: "ELECTION INTERFERENCE. NEVER SURRENDER!, along with a link to his website DONALDFTRUMP.COM.

He also added the caption: "MUG SHOT - AUGUST 24, 2023."

Trump has more than 88 million followers on Twitter, despite being banned from the site following the 6 January 2021 attack on Congress by his supporters.

When handing out the ban, Twitter cited “the risk of further incitement of violence".

His last tweet before getting banned was made on January 8, 2021, and read: “I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

However, in November 2022, new Twitter owner Elon Musk reversed the ban after taking a poll among his followers.

Despite the reversal, Trump vowed to remain with the social media platform Truth Social, which he is believed to have had an exclusivity agreement that ran out in June.

Mike Davis, a Trump ally and founder of The Article III Project, a conservative legal group, told Axios in June: "President Trump needs to make Twitter great again. I want him to get back on before the presidential campaign heats up.

"From a business perspective, it’s very smart he’s only on Truth. From a political perspective, he needs to be on Twitter."