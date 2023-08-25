'The Crown' has recreated the fashion show Catherine, Princess of Wales took part in when she was at university.

The 41-year-old royal was known as Kate Middleton when she strutted up and down a catwalk in a lacy black dress at St Andrews in 2001 and the moment is thought to have caught the eye of her future husband Prince William - with whom she now has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis - so bosses of the hit Netflix drama have shown clips from the dramatisation at the Edinburgh TV Festival, according to The Sun newspaper.

In reality, the see-through number cost just £30 to make but following Catherine's rise to global fame, the dress was auctioned off to a private collector for £78,000 despite being valued at £10,000.

Catherine began dating William in 2003 and despite a brief split the following year, the couple got back together the following year and got engaged in 2010 before tying the knot in front of an estimated 162 million viewers worldwide in 2011.

Upon her marriage, she assumed the title Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge but became the Princess of Wales upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The sixth season of 'The Crown' is expected to air in November 2023 and will star Meg Bellamy as a young version of The Princess of Wales, whilst bosses of the megahit have also decided to "sensitively" portray the car crash that killed Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in the upcoming set of episodes.

Executive Producer Suzanne Mackie said: "There was no question that we would be, firstly, meticulous in our research and read and listen, and of course secondly and most importantly is to be sensitive.

There was very, very careful, long, long conversations about how we do it, and the audience will judge it in the end. But I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.

"Elizabeth Debicki herself, my goodness, she's an extraordinary actress and she was so, so thoughtful and considerate and loved Diana so there was a huge amount of respect from us all - I hope that's evident when you see it."