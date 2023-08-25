Shaggy was surprised to hear Prince Harry recite his signature lyric.

The 54-year-old rapper is best-known for his 2000 hit single 'It Wasn't Me' and revealed that so many fans often repeat the catchy titular hook back to him on a regular basis and that even Prince Harry did the same when he met him at the hospital his late mother Princess Diana - who died in a car crash in 1997 aged just 36 - was supposed to become a patron of before her death.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "If I had a dollar for every time..it's a good problem to have! There's a hospital I support called the Bustamante Hospital and Prince Harry's mom was supposed to support it but she died before she could and he came to visit. Me being a patron of the hospital, I was one of the guys to meet him. My daughter wanted to meet a prince. He just walked up to me, shook my hand and said 'It wasn't me!'"

The Grammy Award-winning star - whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell - went on to add that he would be up for a collaboration with 'Anti-Hero' songstress Taylor Swift, as long as their work is of an "organic" nature.

He added: "Taylor is...she's making so many great moves right now. There's a lot of women in the game right now who are doing very, very well and I'm happy to see that. Especially even in the dance space, a lot of females are doing very well. I'm willing to collaborate as long as it's organic. There's music you hear and there's music that you feel, and I'd like to make music that you feel."