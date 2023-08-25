Police were called to Paris Jackson's LA home, after an intruder was spotted in the backyard.

The 25-year-old model, actress, and singer was not home at the time of the incident on Wednesday (23.08.23) but a guest staying in her house spotted the trespasser confronted them.

However, TMZ reports that the intruder ran off and Paris' guest called the police, who rushed to the scene.

Although they could not locate the trespasser, a report was taken and police have now increased patrols in the area.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, Paris was awarded a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who showed up at a recording studio where she was working.

He reportedly once waited 15 hours outside to meet her.

Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that a friend of Paris' confronted the alleged stalker.

When he asked why he was visiting the studio, he reportedly said, “What the f*** does it look like I’m doing here? I’m stalking your b****.”

And, he is also alleged to have said: "By midnight it will all be over ... the way it ends is with her or with a shotgun."

He had previously Tweeted Paris to say that they were "soul mates".

Paris was granted a temporary restraining order, with the man ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her and cut any type of communication.