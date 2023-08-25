'Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl' has a new release estimate for the delayed game.

According to an update on the official website for the long-awaited next-gen sequel to the award-winning PC survival horror franchise, it will now arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

The game has been delayed several times due to Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

Test materials for the game were leaked online earlier this year, according to GSC Game World.

The Ukrainian studio behind the game alleged that it had been hacked for more than a year by Russian cyberattackers.

And it again warned fans not to take notice of the materials that were leaked as it would ruin the experience.

A previous Twitter statement read: “Although these materials are only used for testing purposes and are not release-ready, these leaks may ruin your experience of exploring the Zone by yourself.

“Rest assured, our team remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional gaming experience. Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl is the game we dedicate our hearts and souls to. Despite the issue, we will continue to ensure that the game will satisfy your expectations, as we hope.”

Back in March, GSC revealed it was the victim of another cyberattack with the hackers threatening "blackmail and intimidation" with the leak of their data.

A statement from the studio read at the time: “They are threatening to use the obtained data for blackmail and intimidation.

“This is not the first attempt to hack and leak our data, including personal information.

“We have been enduring constant cyberattacks for more than a year now. We have faced blackmail, acts of agression, hacks, attempts to hurt players and fans, and efforts to damage the development process or the reputation of our company.

“We are a Ukrainian company and, like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying – destroyed houses, ruined lives and the deaths of our loved ones. Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile.”

GSC then called on gamers not to watch anything that leaks from the unreleased title.

The statement added: “In the event of any leaks, we ask that you refrain from watching or distributing information about Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

“Outdated and work-in-progress materials may dilute the impression of the final idea that we have put into the game.

“We encourage you to stay patient and wait for the official release for the best experience possible. We believe that you will love it.”