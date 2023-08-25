The creator of the 'Payday' series has confessed the third game is not much different from the second instalment.

Ulf Andersson, who left the game's developer Starbreeze, the parent company of Overkill Software, in 2015, has revealed the upcoming game will feel very familiar to players.

He told NME: “They’re sticking really close to the original concept.

“And I love a good fight. I’m more of an underdog than anything else. I’m just hoping that they f***ing crush it, right?”

However, Andersson - who is releasing a new heist game at 10 Chambers, which he launched after leaving Starbreeze, with their debut title being the 2019 co-op shooter 'GTFO' - admits that while previous 'Payday' fans will likely love the new game, he predicts that they will struggle to attract new players.

He added: “The core audience will probably be like, ‘Dope'.

“A new audience would probably go like, ‘It sort of looks old.’ I don’t know, we’ll see.”

'Payday 3' is scheduled for release on September 21.