Nicki Minaj has landed in 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' and 'Warzone 2' - and she is slamming her high-heels into necks.

The rapper's character has a move called 'Get Bodied', which sees the 'Super Freaky' hitmaker jump on the enemy's back and dig and twist her heels into their neck.

The star's Operator bundle and Tracer pack include 'The Baddest' battle rifle blueprint, 'Super Freaky' shotgun blueprint, 'Nicki Whip' LTV skin, 'That’s My Ice Cream' sticker, 'Ice Cream Nicki' emblem, 'Nice And Nicki' loading screen, and the aforementioned finale move.

Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage were also announced as playable characters.

Nicki, 40, has become the first-ever self-named female Operator.

Snoop, 51, first entered the series in a ‘Call of Duty: Ghosts Multiplayer Voice Pack’ when he narrated matches for players.

He also appeared as an Operator in the original ‘Warzone, Call of Duty: Mobile and Vanguard’, and had his own finishing move titled the “Finishizzle Movizzle”.

The rappers’ appearances are part of the iconic game’s celebration of the 50 years of Hip-Hop.