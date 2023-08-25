Rugby star Antoine Dupont has teamed up with Ami for a limited-edition capsule collection that aims to celebrate the spirit of the sport.

The 26-year-old scrum-half is considered one of the world’s top rugby players and his collaboration comes as France gets ready to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Ami founder and creative director Alexandre Mattiussi said about how teaming up with the athlete was a way to celebrate rugby’s values and competitiveness: “Rugby is a sport that wholeheartedly mirrors the values of Ami: it advocates friendship and inclusion, respect and team spirit.”

Antoine has led France’s squad to a number of victories, including winning the Grand Slam at the 2022 Six Nations championship.

Alexandre pointed out the number of items in the capsule collection – nine in total – matched his lucky number and the brand’s rugby star ambassador’s shirt number.

Antoine said Alexandre and the brand had “integrated (him) at the heart of the project” and given “the word collaboration its full meaning”.

He added: “Rugby brings people together, it unites them, it teaches and encourages solidarity, integrity and loyalty.

Available in ivory and navy, the Ami Paris x Antoine Dupont capsule will be priced between €130 for a cap and up to €480 for a coach jacket.

It will be available from Monday on Ami Paris’ e-commerce platform as well as select points of sale in France, Britain and Japan.