Drea de Matteo has launched an OnlyFans account.

The 51-year-old 'Sopranos' actress announced via her Instagram page that she has set up an account on the adult content subscription service and will be charging fans $15 a month to see her racy pictures.

She posted a lingerie-clad picture of herself on Instagram Stories, with animated flames around her, and wrote: "Only Fans is live now. Link in bio!"

The link in her Instagram bio brings fans to her Only Fans page, where she has already made three posts.

Fans can sign up for $15 a month to see the full content and Drea gives a hint at the X-rated content behind the paywall with the words 'The Sopornos' in her Only Fans bio.

Drea starred as Adriana La Cerva in 'The Sopranos' between 1999 and 2006.

La Cerva was the long-time girlfriend and later fiancée of Tony Soprano's protégé, Christopher Moltisanti.

She won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2004 for her performance in the show.

She went on to star as Joey Tribbiani's sister Gina in the 'Friends' spin-off 'Joey' from 2004 to 2006 and she played Angie Bolen in 'Desperate Housewives' between 2009 and 2010.

She has also cashed in on her 'Sopranos' character, hosting the re-watch podcast 'Made Woman' and selling merchandise including T-shirts that read 'Adriana f****** La Cerva'.