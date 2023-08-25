Alyson Stoner felt "uncomfortable" having to kiss on camera as a child.

The 30-year-old star played the role of Max in the Disney Channel sitcom 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' alongside Dylan and Cole Sprouse in the mid-2000s but quicky learned that writers can make a character "do anything" on screen and had to "justify" why the milestone moment of a first kiss had arrived on the page of a script.

Speaking in a series of videos posted to TikTok, Alyson said: " So writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode. And it's assumed that you're going to agree to whatever is scripted.My first kiss and several of the times I experienced kissing all happened on camera. I remember on 'Suite Life' on Disney, I'd already booked the role of Max and I'd filmed an episode. Well, a few weeks later, they wrote an episode where Max had to kiss both twins. I felt young and uncomfortable."

"I felt like, you know, this is part of my job. I chose to act and audition for this project. It's only a character. So in that way, I justified like, 'Okay, I can have my kiss here and then I'll have my own separate first kiss at some point.'

The 'Camp Rock' star - who was lined up to front a 'That's So Raven' spin-off starring as as a fictional celebrity before the concept was retooled into 'Hannah Montana' with Miley Cyrus - previously insisted that having had a "long, conservative" career in showbusiness did not change inner personality.

In an essay for TeenVogue, Alyson said: "I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways.

"I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other's best journeys. I've had a very long career of being conservative. I am still who I am. I am just being more honest and more truthful."