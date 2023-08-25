Jada Pinkett Smith says writing her memoir has been "emotionally taxing".

The 51-year-old actress - who has two children with husband Will Smith - has been working on her autobiography 'Worthy', which is due out on October 17, but admitted it has been a long and arduous process.

Speaking in an Instagram video, she said: "I wanna start sharing some of the process with you that it took to write this book.

"Not only has it been emotionally taxing, but it's really technical. It's technical to write a book."

Jada also praised her editor, Kerry Thornton, and co-author, Mim, and promised to share more details with fans closer to the release date.

She captioned the video: "Process … is everything. #IamYouareWeareWorthy #ourworthyjourney."

The 'Girls Trip' actress began writing 'Worthy' in December 2021.

She previously told PEOPLE: "It was just like, the idea of being willing to take full responsibility for my story, through and through. And doing it with grace and love. For myself and for others."

And, she revealed she decided to write a book in order to reclaim her own narrative.

Jada said: "I had so many people encourage me to write a book. So many people feel because of my talk show 'Red Table Talk' that they know my journey.

"There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like 'Red Table Talk'."