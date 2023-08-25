Mica Paris' Range Rover has been stolen from outside her Holland Park home.

The 54-year-old singer revealed she is the latest high-profile Holland Park resident to be hit by thieves but vowed that they won't chase her out of her home.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: "The thing with the Ranges is they don't have a key - it's just a button, so it's keyless. I didn't get my car back, it's gone,' the soul singer tells me.

"Holland Park is an affluent area, and everybody is getting robbed there.

"I'm a Londoner. I love it here. People are struggling and that's why these things happen."

The robbery of Mica's car comes after Simon Cowell offloaded his own Holland Park mansion after a spate of robberies.

In 2015, a burglar stole jewellery and passports from the music mogul's London home while he and his family slept.

In an impact statement given in court, Simon said the incident had left him in “constant fear'” of another break-in that “may be worse next time”.

And in 2012, Simon called security after a woman with a brick got into the bathroom of his house.

Earlier this year, Simon admitted that he had no idea that a security expert who had lost a fortune after working with A-listers was plotting to rob some of his ex-clients with the help of a Bulgarian decoder device worth £750, until after British tabloid The Sun had handed a dossier to police and exposed the planned raid.

After learning of the plot, he told The Sun newspaper: "When I initially was told about this story by The Sun, I couldn’t believe it. It was like something out of a science fiction film. I want to thank the team at The Sun who have been working hard to expose this."