Bethenny Frankel's tell-all interview with Raquel Leviss has "impacted" Ariana Madix's mental health.

The 38-year-old TV star has blasted Bethenny, 52, for the way in which she approached her interview with Raquel, who recently quit 'Vanderpump Rules' following her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

Ariana, 38 - who split from Tom after news of the affair emerged - told the 'Scheananigans' podcast: "It has impacted [my mental health].

"I don’t think there’s anything wrong with, or anything bad with Raquel going on anything to do any interview. She should ... it makes sense. But some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me angry."

Ariana felt frustrated by some of the things that Raquel said during the interview on the 'Just B' podcast.

However, she was particularly bothered by Bethenny's approach to the situation, arguing that she "should have known better".

Ariana said: "Bethenny, I feel like should have known better, and who actually upset me more in the things that were said because even, I guess, as recently as [another podcast] she said, ‘Oh, Ariana’s forgiven him’. I’m like, 'Why are you speaking for me? I don’t know you. You don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about, lady.'"

Earlier this month, Lala Kent claimed that Raquel was "manipulated" during her appearance on Bethenny's podcast.

Lala, 32, also described Raquel's exit from 'Vanderpump Rules' as a "travesty".

The reality star said on the 'Give Them Lala' podcast: "It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised.

"Instead, she went and did this [podcast] and she was manipulated yet again."