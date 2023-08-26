'Call of Duty' and 'Overwatch 2' might be heading to Ubisoft+.

After Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, the developer's titles would effectively come to the streaming platform as part of an agreement with Ubisoft.

After another disapproval from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority about the buyout, Microsoft responded: "To address the concerns about the impact of the proposed acquisition on cloud game streaming raised by the UK Competition and Markets Authority, we are restructuring the transaction to acquire a narrower set of rights.

“This includes executing an agreement effective at the closing of our merger that transfers the cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard PC and console games released over the next 15 years to Ubisoft Entertainment SA, a leading global game publisher. The rights will be in perpetuity."

The statement added: “Under the restructured transaction, Microsoft will not be in a position either to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service – Xbox Cloud Gaming – or to exclusively control the licensing terms of Activision Blizzard games for rival services."

Chris Early, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at Ubisoft, said on its website: “We’re dedicated to delivering amazing experiences to our players wherever they choose to play."

Early added: “Over the past 15 years, we’ve built and honed our online services and distribution ecosystem into one of the most complete in the industry. Today’s deal gives players even more opportunities to access and enjoy some of the biggest brands in gaming."