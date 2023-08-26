Director Zack Snyder gave the first details of a new 'Rebel Moon' co-op game set in the same universe as the sci-fi action Netflix film series.

The filmmaker took to the stage at Gamescom 2023 stage in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday (22.08.23) to share the first trailer for the upcoming title.

It's being developed by Super Evil Megacorp and will be exclusive to Netflix's own gaming streaming service.

Not much else was shared, however, we know it will be set after the first two movies.

'Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire' arrives on December 22, 2023, and 'Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver' is set for release on April 19, 2024.

There will be a limited theatrical release.

The 'Justice League' director recently revealed he has been waiting 20 years to make 'Rebel Moon'.

The 57-year-old movie maker said at the streaming giant's TUDUM global fan event in Brazil in June: "This movie, for me, existed elementally for 20 years. It's a story of a few against many, impossible odds, good versus evil. I'm getting a chance to tell a story that I've been thinking about for quite a while.

"I just really wanted to make a giant, atmospheric space adventure."

The space opera's cast includes Sofia Boutella (Kora), Djimon Hounsou (General Titus), Charlie Hunnam (Kai), Anthony Hopkins (Jimmy), Ray Fisher (Darrian Bloodaxe) and Ed Skrein (Admiral Atticus Noble).

The plot reads: "In a universe controlled by the corrupt government of the Mother World, the moon of Veldt is threatened by the forces of the Imperium, the army of the Mother World controlled by Regent Balisarius. Kora, a former member of the Imperium who seeks redemption for her past in the leadership of the oppressive government, tasks herself to recruit warriors from across the galaxy to make a stand against the Mother World's forces before they return to the planet."