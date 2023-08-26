Sandra Bullock is said to be taking comfort from the wave of love and support she has received online after her longtime partner’s death.

The ‘Speed’ actress, 59, was left devastated at the start of August when her photographer boyfriend Bryan Randall passed away aged 57 following a three-year battle with fatal motor neuron disease ALS, and a source has now said she has been keeping her spirits up by viewing the messages of support she’s had on the web, and in person from her close pals and Bryan’s family.

An insider told People: “(She has) seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing.

“It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognised… she is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others.”

Bryan’s family said in their statement announcing his death: “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

Sandra has been reportedly planning to scatter her late partner’s ashes at a luxury sea resort where they secretly exchanged “vows”.

Sources have told DailyMail.com she is considering saying her final goodbye to him at the Three Bees in the Bahamas, where she apparently wants to scatter his remains in the sea.

The outlet said they pair had an unofficial wedding ceremony at the resort in 2017, three years before his devastating diagnosis with ALS – though they never formally married.

An insider said: “The place was just so special to them both. They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves. It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends.

“They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him.”

Bryan’s daughter Skylar Staten Randall, 29, took receipt of her father’s ashes earlier this month after a representative from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery made the delivery to her Los Angeles apartment three days after he passed away.

DailyMail.com reports Sandra and Bryan exchanged vows on the beach in the Bahamas in an intimate ceremony witnessed by friends and family on 31 December, 2017.

Sandra first met Bryan after hiring him to take photographs at a birthday party for her son Louis, now 13, in 2015.

They went public as a couple in October of that year, at the premiere of her movie ‘Our Brand is Crisis’.

The actress had not been in a serious relationship since her bitter split from her cheating ex-husband, Jesse James, in 2010, which was the same year she adopted Louis.

Sources told the Daily Mail Louis, as well as Sandra’s daughter Laila, 11, who she adopted in 2015, called Bryan “dad”.