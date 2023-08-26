Steve Harvey ‘sorry and p***** off’ after employee posted message from his X account asking users to name unfunny comics

Steve Harvey has apologised after one of his employees posted a message from his official X account that asked users to name a comedian they “don’t find funny at all”.

The 66-year-old ‘Family Feud’ host also denied he would send such a statement as his brand is “all about positivity”.

He said in a video message posted to X, formerly known as Twitter until it was rebranded by its 52-year-old owner Elon Musk: “Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative.

“I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me, but the engagement was talking about, ‘Name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’

“Why would I do something like that? That don’t even make no damn sense.”

He also insisted his “whole brand is to be motivational”, adding: “You don’t know where these young people at in they career, man.

“They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity. I would’ve never done nothing like that.”

Steve, who said he stopped a fishing trip to share his apology, said the X message from 19 August – which has been deleted after being viewed more than one million times – left him “p*****” off.

He said: “I’m so p***** off right now, man. Talking about, ‘I was trying to get some engagement.’

“Okay… you trying to get some employment, too. My bad, y’all. Now I gotta come on here and doing a damn selfie.

“So here it is: I’m sorry. My bad, y’all. Won’t happen again, though.”

It is not known if the employee who posted the X message still works for the actor.

But fans have filled the comments section of his X account with pleas to keep them on, with one urging: “Don’t fire them Steve, just hold them accountable and let it be a teaching tool. Especially, if they have never done anything like that before.”

