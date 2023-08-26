Britney Spears is reportedly not considering making up with her estranged dad amid his rumoured illness and her divorce.

The 41-year-old ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, once said she wanted her father Jamie, 71, for his role in her controversial 13-year conservatorship, but was recently said to be thinking of reaching out to him as he is thought to be suffering from an infection stemming from knee replacement surgery he had 16 years ago that has apparently left him in and out of hospital.

Yet a source has insisted Britney, who admitted she was left a “little shocked” when her husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed to divorce her on 16 August after only 14 months of marriage, had no intention of healing the divide between her and her dad.

One insider told Page Six: “It’s just not true. Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards.”

Sources had previously told TMZ Britney had been wanting to reach out to Jamie.

He is set to undergo another operation on 2 September and is thought to have lost more than 25 lbs amid his health woes.

Britney, whose conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, is currently in touch with just one member of her family – her older brother, Bryan Spears.

The ‘Baby One More Time’ singer has stayed close to her older sibling Bryan throughout her long-running battle to free herself from her family’s conservatorship over her life and $60 million, which was legally ended in April, and he is now said to have temporarily moved in with her in the Los Angeles mansion she shared with her estranged husband Sam Asghari, 29.

A source told Page Six: “He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist.”

The insider added Bryan’s presence “a great thing for all of” Britney’s family.

Page Six previously reported Britney had been feeling “isolated” at her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, as Sam would allegedly disappear for months on end to work on acting projects before he ended their marriage.

Britney briefly reunited with her mother Lynne Spears, 68, in May, but sources told the outlet there is “still a lot of hurt there” and they “haven’t quite reconciled”.

Bryan only publicly spoke once about his sister’s conservatorship, admitting on a podcast in July 2020 that “having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating”.

When Britney married Sam in June 2022, reports surfaced that she had invited Bryan.

His girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin later claimed they were unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

Britney then denied on her Instagram her brother had made the guest list, telling him: “You hurt me and you know it.”