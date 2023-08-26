Britney Spears has replaced her wedding ring with a huge piece of cheap bling.

In an apparent mockery of Sam Asghari, 29, filing for divorce from her on 16 August, she showed off a massive teal moissanite stone set on a silver setting instead of her original four-carat sparkler.

Britney flaunted the new ring in another of her bizarre Instagram clips showing her dancing alone and semi-dressed in the LA mansion she once shared with Sam.

The ‘Toxic’ singer put her new jewellery on display as she strutted around her living room in a red thong and posed in various lacy bras, to the soundtrack of ‘S.O.S’ by Indila.

She accessorised her flesh-flashing look with a pair of knee-high black boots and colourful bracelets.

Before the post she posted a warning to fans on Instagram to “guard your heart”.

She captioned the image with a book image, which may be a reference to how she intends to use her upcoming memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ to give her side of her marriage to Sam.

It has been reported Britney will be happy to return her engagement ring to Sam, which the former personal trainer has been said to have got for free due to Britney’s fame.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Sam can have that ring. It was free from the jeweller and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”

Sam is said to have stopped wearing his wedding ring since the end of July ahead of filing for divorce from Britney.

He seemingly also dropped a major clue that his marriage to Britney was on the rocks by posting an Instagram slideshow showing him without the ring in the weeks leading up to their split.

Britney previously sparked talk her marriage to Sam – who she wed in June 2022 – by also not wearing her wedding ring for months.

In March, the pop icon went on holiday with her long-time friend and manager, Cade Hudson, without her husband.

Paparazzi pictures of the break and of Sam taken at the time show both Britney and him were in separate locations without their wedding rings.

Sam’s representative Brandon Cohen insisted at the time there was no trouble in the marriage, saying his client had removed his ring as he was “filming a movie.”

A few days later, Britney was seen again on her solo holiday without her ring.