DC Universe Online is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Senior community manager Ted Stone has revealed that the free-to-play multiplayer online action game, set in the DC Universe of DC Comics, will be on the consoles “this holiday season”.

He wrote in a new blog post: “Along with the performance gains found playing natively on the latest and greatest hardware, the team is also working on gameplay and quality of life improvements to match.

“This initiative is a long-term endeavor that is already underway. You will see some of these improvements launch over the next few months prior to release on the new consoles, some of them at launch, and some of them following over the course of next year. Stay tuned for a future update with more information.”

If players want to switch to the newer version, he added that they will “still be playing on the same servers with your same characters and friends, and with all of your purchases and achievements seamlessly intact”.

In August 2014, the game had 18 million registered users and was the number one revenue-generating free-to-play title on the PlayStation 3 and 4.

It later game to the Nintendo Switch.