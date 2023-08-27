Martha Stewart loves talking to her pet peacocks.

The 82-year-old TV star lives with her beloved birds, and she's developed a strong bond with them over the years.

Martha told PEOPLE: "They're very friendly birds - and they talk to me. Whenever I go by their enclosure, I talk to them. I go, 'Awk, awk.' I make their noise, and they talk right back to me. Everybody laughs when they see that because I'm the only one they respond to."

Martha feels that each of her birds has their own distinctive personality.

She said: "Every single peacock is different. Some are shyer than others. Some are much bolder.

"Some are much more prone to ruffling their feathers, fanning their tails. I have a mixture of males and females. And I breed them. They're all bred in my incubator."

Last year, meanwhile, Martha took to social media to announce the death of six of her birds.

The TV star revealed that her beloved birds were attacked by coyotes in "broad daylight".

Highlighting one of the birds, Martha wrote on Instagram: "RIP beautiful BlueBoy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?? we are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc. and by the way i do not have any idea how the marvin gaye music found it’s way. to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate (sic)"