Iggy Azalea doesn't pay any attention to her critics.

The chart-topping rap star has received plenty of criticism throughout her career - but Iggy doesn't listen to the outside noise and she's currently relishing her "millionaire" lifestyle.

Iggy, 33 - who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions - wrote on X: "I really have so much fun!

"that’s why you can’t bully me away… I’m the only one who needs to like it to continue!

"Make sure you keep that same mentality if you’re reading this…

"Only YOU need to believe in what you’re doing in order for it to be of value to you.

"If I worried about people laughing at me…

"I wouldn’t be a millionaire…

"Because I would have quit on day ONE.

"People will always laugh, belittle and act like you’re not good enough for them.

"Don’t let that dictate your life or you’ll rob yourself of money AND a good time. (sic)"

Iggy joined OnlyFans earlier this year, and the rapper previously admitted that she was tired of other people profiting from her image.

The 'Work' hitmaker said on the 'High Low' podcast: "I've made a lot of people so much money off my body, and I got the smallest cut off my own f****** body. And my own work, and my own ideas."

Iggy revealed that she was sick of being treated like a commodity and therefore, she decided to take the situation into her own hands.

She said: "It's been commodified and I wasn't even the main f****** benefactor of it. So, f*** this."