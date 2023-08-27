Florence Welch recently underwent life-saving surgery.

The 36-year-old singer has taken to social media to reveal that she recently went under the knife, after cancelling a series of gigs.

Florence wrote on Instagram: "I'm so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don't really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.

"And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me).

"Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense.

"And the dark fairytale of Dave Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now. (sic)"

Florence previously took to social media to announce that her band wouldn't be performing at Zurich Open Air Festival and Rock en Seine.

At the time, the chart-topping star cited "medical advice" as the reason for the cancellation.

Florence - who is the lead singer of Florence and the Machine - said on Instagram: "Sadly on medical advice, Florence and The Machine will not be able to perform this weekend at Zurich Open Air Festival on 25 Aug and Rock En Seine on 256 Aug. We appreciate your understanding and patience (sic)"

Last year, meanwhile, Florence broke her foot during a performance at the O2 Arena in London.

The 'You’ve Got the Love' hitmaker had to postpone a series of tour dates and admitted to feeling "heartbroken".

She said at the time: "I'm heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

"I love you so much, and I'm so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching.

"I can't wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms."