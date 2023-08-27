Nikki Bella "loves doing life" with Artem Chigvintsev.

The 39-year-old star and Artem, 41, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary over weekend, and the former WWE star has taken to social media to praise her husband.

Alongside a throwback video of their wedding day, Nikki wrote on Instagram: "Happy Anniversary Artem [kiss emoji] I can’t believe it’s already been a year. I would do anything for you, me and Matteo to runaway to Paris together again. I fall more in love with you everyday. You are everything I could have dreamed of. I love doing life with you. [heart emoji] I love you so much Click! [kiss and heart emojis] (sic)"

Nikki married Artem in August 2022, and the reality star previously revealed that she chose her wedding dress 30 minutes before she walked down the aisle.

Nikki admitted to making a last-minute decision about the dress she wore for her big day.

Speaking to Brides magazine, Nikki explained: "People are going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle. My poor mother!"

Nikki actually had four different outfits on her wedding day, and she was determined to be "fearless" with her decision-making.

The wrestling star - who got engaged to Artem back in 2019 - shared: "The cool thing about being a bride is the fashion journey you get to go on.

"This is your time to shine and be a star. Sometimes I feel like some people are scared to express themselves in fashion, so they hold back in real life. When it’s your wedding, it’s time to be fearless."