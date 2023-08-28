OnlyFans’ elusive billionaire pornographer owner has revealed details about his life on LinkedIn and a personal website.

It emerged earlier this month UK-based Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky had been paid $338 million in dividends from the X-rated site in the last year alone after buying it in 2018.

Despite his huge fortune he has never given a public interview.

According to his LinkedIn, Mr Radvinsky is a venture capital investor, philanthropist and technology entrepreneur who has a “special interest in emerging social media platforms”.

And on his website, the businessman says he has spent the last two decades “building software companies and contributing to the open source movement”.

The BBC has revealed he was born in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, and said Mr Radvinsky’s company donated to the relief effort in Ukraine using cryptocurrency.

Mr Radvinsky says on his site he donates a “huge amount of time, effort and money to non-profit causes”.

He adds he’s an “avid reader who’s always ready for a chess match” and is an “aspiring helicopter pilot”.

His family moved to the United States when he was a child and they settled in Chicago, the Daily Telegraph reported.

He now lives in “sunny Florida”, according to his site, but the BBC said they have been unable to track him down.

The billionaire is described by Forbes as a married man, but the BBC also stated it has been “unable to verify the identity of his spouse”.

OnlyFans is not Mr Radvinsky’s first business linked to the pornography industry.

He studied economics at Northwestern University, near Chicago, Illinois, and graduated in 2002.

Before becoming the sole shareholder of OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix, he founded a website referral business called Cybertania.

Forbes said the business offered users links to passwords for content, including pornography, beginning in the late 1990s.

Before stepping in to buy OnlyFans, he also owned a successful adult webcam business.

The parent company of the X-rated platform, Fenix International, says annual profits jumped to over half a billion dollars and it has also stated it boasts more than three million creators, serving almost 240 million users.

Mr Radvinsky is Fenix’s sole shareholder and already has a personal fortune estimated at more than $2 billion.

In accounts filed at the UK corporate registry Companies House, it was revealed the number of creators on OnlyFans jumped by 47% to almost 3.2 million, while the number of users rose by 27% to close to 239 million.

Mr Radvinsky said in the filing: “OnlyFans recorded sustained growth and profitability. This reflects both the platform growth, in terms of number of content creators and fans, as well as growth in existing content creators earnings.”