Jason Momoa is reportedly looking to buy a house in Cornwall.

The 44-year-old Hollywood star - who is known for his roles in blockbusters such as 'Fast X' and 'Dune' - had been shooting just a couple of hours away from the English seaside town in the village of Mawgan Porth and is said to have "fallen in love" with the scenic location and could be the latest in a string of A-listers like 'Tar' actress Cate Blanchett and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to buy property there.

One local told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Jason filmed for 'Aquaman' and 'The Lost Kingdom' two hours from here, at Saunton Sands in Devon, and loved the pace of life. There is a place on the cliffs that he has apparently fallen in love with and now wants to buy. These kinds of homes are being transformed into the luxury places you see on 'Grand Designs', so he would be able to make it very special. It’s the talk of Mawgan that Jason is going to be the next big star moving in."

The Cornwall resident went on to add that although some are not thrilled at the idea of celebrities descending on the village, others are "excited" at the thought of going about everyday tasks and finding themselves browsing in the supermarket next to the DC superhero himself.

The resident said: "Not everyone is a fan of the celebs coming here but a lot of people think it’s exciting you could be doing your shopping next to Aquaman."

Last year, a source revealed that Oscar-winning actress Cate, 54, had snapped up a property in the town - thought to be worth more than £2m - and her agent later confirmed that the news was true.

A source told the MailOnline: "The talk of Mawgan Porth is that Cate has bought a home here!"

Just months later, a fan couldn't believe it when they spotted Hollywood star Jamie Dornan - who is known for starring as Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' film series - at a petrol station after he moved into the area.

Alongside a selfie of herself and Jamie, she wrote on Instagram: "I went to get fuel and thought no way it can't be but it was Mr grey himself!"(sic)