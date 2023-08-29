Adele is keen to expand her family "soon".

The 35-year-old singer - who has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - has revealed she wants another child and is already thinking about potential baby names.

During her Las Vegas residency over the weekend, she told fans: "I really want to be a mom again soon."

In fan footage shared on TikTok, the 'Hello' hitmaker discussion the possibility after a pregnant audience member asked for help picking a name for her own future daughter.

Adele added: "I've actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone."

The fan asked for the star's opinion on Spender and Parker as baby names, and Adele admitted her boyfriend Rich Paul - who she has been dating since 2021 - is a big fan of one of the monikers.

She teased: "I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name."

Last year, Adele revealed she is "definitely" keen on having more children in the future.

She told Elle magazine: "I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

However, she noted the timing wasn't right as she was focused on her Vegas residency for the time being.

She explained: "Right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f****** nail it."

Last summer, her boyfriend Paul - who has three children of his own - admitted his parenting style will have changed as he gets older.

He told E! News: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough.

"But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."