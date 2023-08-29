ChatGPT has launched a business-centric edition.

The chatbot - which is owned and operated by OpenAI - has debuted an offering aimed at companies looking to use their tech, dubbed ChatGPT Enterprise, after teasing it earlier this year.

The firm said in a blog post shared with TechCrunch: “Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, protects your company data and is customized for your organization. Businesses interested in ChatGPT Enterprise should get in contact with us. While we aren’t disclosing pricing, it’ll be dependent on each company’s usage and use cases.”

The product - which is vying to compete with Microsoft’s Bing Chat Enterprise - offers “enterprise-grade” privacy and data tools along with help with tasks like penning emails, putting together essays and removing bugs from computer code.

It also features a new admin console with the ability to manage how staff use it like single sign-on, domain verification and dashboard system stats. Employees can build workflows with shareable conversation templates.

ChatGPT Enterprise includes unlimited access to Advanced Data Analysis - which used to go by Code Interpreter - which lets the chatbot analyse data, answer math problems and find trends.

OpenAI - which is led by CEO Sam Altman who is on a mission to up revenue after only raking in $30 million in 2022 - want their new product to “assist and elevate” all parts of professional life and there is real demand for it.

The blog added: “We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive.”